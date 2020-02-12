Arson investigation underway at Morris Brown College

article

Atlanta Fire and Rescue is investigating a case of alleged arson at Morris Brown College.

The fire happened early Tuesday and damaged the Vice President of Academic Affairs Office inside an administration building.

In a statement to FOX 5, Morris Brown officials said a gas can, fingerprints, and other evidence were collected at the scene. They also said investigators are working to retrieve security camera video footage. The carpet and chairs were damaged in the flames but no one was hurt.

KANYE WEST'S DONATION TO NEW BIRTH ENDS UP AT MORRIS BROWN COLLEGE

This is not the first fire in the Atlanta University Center Historic District in recent history. In September 2019, a 3-story vacant dorm once part of the Morris Brown College campus went up in flames. The dorm was sold to Clark Atlanta University following the college's 2014 bankruptcy. In August 2015, firefighters said squatters set fire on one of the floors of the Gaines Hall, the first permanent building on the Atlanta University campus, built in 1869. The fire gutted the structure.

MORRIS BROWN TO RECEIVE GRANT

This story is developing. Check back for details. Watch FOX 5 News at 10 and FOX 5 News Edge at 11 for a full report.