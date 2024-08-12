Arrested driver blames speeding on fantasy football draft, police say

Duluth police have arrested an 18-year-old accused of going more than double the speed limit on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

On Sunday afternoon, officials say Officer Carrero clocked the man driving 92 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The driver reportedly told the officer they were rushing to get to a fantasy football draft at the park.

(Duluth Police Department)

Instead of picking their players, the driver is now in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail charged with reckless driving and speeding.