Arrest at Pickens Junior High after construction worker tries to enter campus after hours

The Brief Pedro Nicholas-Pedro was arrested after attempting to enter Pickens Junior High School post-dismissal, claiming he needed to use a phone inside. He was charged with loitering, prowling, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer; he was unarmed during the incident. The incident underscores the importance of on-campus security measures, and federal immigration authorities have been notified as part of the ongoing investigation.



A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after attempting to enter Pickens Junior High School in the minutes following dismissal, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The man was seen pulling on doors around 2:45 p.m. and ran when confronted by campus law enforcement. He was caught following a brief foot chase and taken into custody.

Authorities identified the individual as Pedro Nicholas-Pedro. He had reportedly been working construction near the school but was terminated from the job site earlier in the day.

During a post-arrest interview, Nicholas-Pedro said he was trying to use a phone inside the building to call for a ride.

He was charged with loitering and prowling, as well as obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Officials said he was not armed.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office said the incident highlights the role of on-campus deputies and security features like surveillance cameras and automatic door-locking systems in maintaining school safety.

What's next:

Federal immigration authorities have been notified of the arrest, as required by state law.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing.