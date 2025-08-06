Arrest at Pickens Junior High after construction worker tries to enter campus after hours
JASPER, Ga. - A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after attempting to enter Pickens Junior High School in the minutes following dismissal, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
The man was seen pulling on doors around 2:45 p.m. and ran when confronted by campus law enforcement. He was caught following a brief foot chase and taken into custody.
Authorities identified the individual as Pedro Nicholas-Pedro. He had reportedly been working construction near the school but was terminated from the job site earlier in the day.
During a post-arrest interview, Nicholas-Pedro said he was trying to use a phone inside the building to call for a ride.
He was charged with loitering and prowling, as well as obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Officials said he was not armed.
Dig deeper:
The sheriff’s office said the incident highlights the role of on-campus deputies and security features like surveillance cameras and automatic door-locking systems in maintaining school safety.
What's next:
Federal immigration authorities have been notified of the arrest, as required by state law.
What we don't know:
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The Pickens County Sheriff's Office provided the details and mug shot for this article.