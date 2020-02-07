Arrest made in DeKalb County homicide
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police made an arrest in connection to DeKalb County’s first homicide of the year.
Henri Rogers, 29, was charged with the murder of 31-year-old Damon Vickers. DeKalb County police said it happened around 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 at a home along Lynda Place. Police said Vickers suffered from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died.
Investigators are still working to piece together what led to the shooting.
They ask anyone with information to call them.