Arrest made in DeKalb County homicide

Police made an arrest in connection to DeKalb County’s first homicide of the year.

Henri Rogers, 29, was charged with the murder of 31-year-old Damon Vickers. DeKalb County police said it happened around 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 at a home along Lynda Place. Police said Vickers suffered from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died.

Investigators are still working to piece together what led to the shooting.

They ask anyone with information to call them.

POLICE: MAN SHOT AND KILLED AT DEKALB COUNTY HOME