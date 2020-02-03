Arrest made in Brookhaven car break-ins
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Brookhaven police arrest a 17-year-old in connection to a series of car break-ins.
It happened last week in the Brookhaven Heights neighborhood.
Police say a resident called 911 after he spotted three young men trying to get into a car parked in his driveway.
Officers set up a perimeter around the neighborhood and found the teens trying to get away in a ride-share vehicle.
Julio Rodriquez-Mora and two juveniles were arrested.
Rodriquez-Mora faces several counts of entering autos, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and more.