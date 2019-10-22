Arrest made after 13-month-old baby shot in Atlanta

Atlanta police have arrested the man wanted in the shooting of a 13-month-old baby girl.

Police say the little girl was shot in the hand following a road rage incident.

The baby and her mother were passengers in a friend’s pickup truck when the friend accidentally struck another car causing the other driver to fire a gun at them.

Police say Marcell Mayfield was driver responsible.

He now faces several charges.

