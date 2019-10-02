Army veteran serves up fusion cuisine in Locust Grove

article

He spent twenty years serving his country in the United States Army, but now Paul Lewis serves his community in a different way -- nourishing Henry County residents with a unique twist on Southern cuisine.

Lewis is owner and executive chef of Southern Fusion Dining in Locust Grove – a breakfast, lunch, and dinner restaurant specializing in traditional Southern favorites “fused” with foods from other cultures. Lewis, a Detroit native, retired from the Army after two decades and began his culinary training at the Art Institute of Atlanta; from there, he worked in food services for institutions including Morehouse School of Medicine and Alabama State University. But it was his desire to create a place of his own which ultimately led to Southern Fusion Dining (previously known as Heaven Café).

So…about the food! The breakfast menu includes traditional favorites including omelets, quiche, crepes, and biscuits – oh, and did we mention chicken & waffles and shrimp & grits? But it’s on the lunch and dinner menus where the “fusion” part really comes into play; take, for example, the Collard Greens Egg Rolls, served with a garnish of apple coleslaw, and the Caribbean Salmon, which come with a choice of traditional Southern sides and peach biscuits.

Southern Fusion Dining is located at 656 Peeksville Road in Locust Grove. It’s open for breakfast and lunch starting at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays, and at 10:00 a.m. on Sundays, and dinner is served on Friday nights until 9:00 p.m.

The Good Day feature team has never been known to turn down breakfast – especially when chicken & waffles are involved. So we spent the morning in Locust Grove, finding out why Southern Fusion Dining has become a local favorite.