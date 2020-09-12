Armed suspect opened fire on Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police are on the lookout for the person who shot up an East Point apartment complex.

Investigators say the unknown armed suspect opened fire on the Garden Court Apartments on Janice Drive early Friday morning.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

A woman who lives at the complex says one of the bullets hit her window as she and her young song were inside their apartment.

"I have a 4-year-old son and we were both lying on the ground when the shooting started," Chanel Sanders told FOX 5. "This is unacceptable. We are hardworking people, we pay our money, we should be protected where we stay at."

Advertisement

Officers placed at least 50 evidence markers around the scene during their investigation.

They are asking the community to provide any information that can help them identify the shooter.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.