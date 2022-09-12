Armed man shot and killed by Walton County deputies, GBI says

An armed man was shot and killed by Walton County Sheriff’s deputies during a call Monday afternoon.

It happened at a home in the 1900 block of Georgia Highway 11 just south of Mountain Creek Church Road.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says deputies received a 911 call reporting a man holding a baseball bat and possibly a handgun who was acting violently.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ The GBI investigates a deputy-involved shooting at a Walton County home on Sept. 12, 2022. (FOX 5)

Investigators say deputies encountered 63-year-old Dennis McCullers, who they say was holding a handgun. Deputies tell investigators they tried to get McCullers to drop his weapon. Instead, the GBI says he pointed the gun at deputies, forcing them to open fire.

McCullers was shot at least once and pronounced dead at the scene. His body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Investigators say this was the second time deputies had responded to the home on Monday.

The GBI was asked to investigate the use of deadly force by deputies. The results of that inquiry will be turned over to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

This is the 86th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.