Armed man who barricaded himself inside Macon hospital restroom kills self

An armed man who barricaded himself in a restroom at a Macon hospital has taken his own life.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says at around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to reports that a man had locked himself in a bathroom at an Atrium Navicent office building on the 700 block of Pine Street.

According to officials, the building was not occupied by any civilians or staff during the situation.

After a standoff with SWAT and other law enforcement that lasted more than two hours, officials say the man fired multiple shots, killing himself.

Officials say the man had recently been released from jail and was unwilling to talk to negotiators.

No one was held hostage during the standoff.

Deputies have not released the man's identity.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).