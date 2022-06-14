Video shows armed Amazon delivery driver confronting neighbors over dog

A Buford man is upset after he said an Amazon driver waved a gun and threatened to shoot his neighbor and their dog.

The incident happened Sunday night in Gwinnett County and was captured on Ring Doorbell video.

"You better get your dog. I’m going to shoot him. You better get him," the Amazon driver could be heard saying on camera.

The video shows the clear, tense moments after the driver was caught threatening to deliver more than just a package.

"I will shoot you, right now, and the dog. I will shoot your dog," the driver could be heard saying.

"I saw that he had a gun in his right hand and his package in the other," Eric Buchtmann said.

Eric Buchtmann was expecting a television mount on Sunday night and said he came out to the delivery driver arguing with a neighbor across the street.

"He was threatening to shoot my neighbor’s dog and then after he got in to an argument he threatened to shoot him," Buchtmann said.

Buchtmann can be heard on the video reassuring the driver the 5-year-old dog posed no threat and was behind an electric fence, but that didn’t do much to calm the argument.

FOX 5 spoke with the owner of the dog who said he filed a report with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

"If I answered the door, I would have been shocked seeing a gun out in his hand, but it was just unprofessional on anyone just to wave a gun around and start threatening anybody and anything," Buchtmann said.

This homeowner said this scary situation should never have happened.

"Watch out who’s delivering your stuff and make sure they are professional at all times," Buchtmann said.

Amazon Spokesperson Branden Baribeau released a statement about the incident which reads:

"We take these matters very seriously and this does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages. This individual is no longer delivering packages for Amazon, and we’ve reached out to the customer to make it right."