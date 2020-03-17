Arlington senior citizen becomes first coronavirus-related death in North Texas

A senior citizen in Arlington has become the first North Texas death related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Tarrant County Public Health confirmed late Tuesday that a senior citizen who died on Sunday tested positive for the new coronavirus. The person was a resident of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington.

Health officials say they are releasing info about where he lived because the facility provides housing to retired persons and senior citizens, people who are most vulnerable to the virus.

Tarrant County is working with the retirement center to assess the other residents and staff.

Health officials are investigating for the possible source of the infection and determining who the patient may have come into contact with while he was ill, so that any close contacts can be isolated and monitored.

“On behalf of Tarrant County Public Health, I want to express our deepest sympathy to the family of this person,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

Taneja declined to provide further details about the patient, citing HIPAA laws

The City of Arlington’s Public Health Authority says it is working closely with Tarrant County as well as state and federal health authorities to monitor and respond to this evolving situation.

“We are taking proactive measures and utilizing every resource available to us to help protect public health and prevent the spread of this disease in our community,” said Dr. Cynthia A. Simmons, Arlington’s public health authority.

Coronavirus health tips

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

