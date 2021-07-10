Arlington police arrest Atlanta Falcons player for indecency with a child

article

Arlington police arrested a linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons on an indecency with a child charge.

Barkevious Mingo was arrested Thursday on one count of indecency with a child – sexual contact.

Police said Mingo turned himself into police and was later released after posting $25,000 bond.

No details have been released about the case against Mingo "due to the nature of the charges and age of the victim."

The Falcons released the following statement following Mingo's arrest:

"Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and is currently gathering information on this incident. The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."