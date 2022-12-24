Here's how to prevent fires from space heaters

You may be using a space heater to fend off dangerously low temperatures in your home.

They can be dangerous, however, if you're not careful.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says more than 25,000 fires per year involved a space heater, killing more than 300 people.

Here's advice on how to stay safe.

Powering your space heater

It's best to directly plug in your space heater.

Don't use an extension cord.

Children and space heaters

Kids should not operate space heaters.

Young children also shouldn't be left alone in a room with a space heater.

Positioning your space heater

Keep the heater about three feet away from anything potentially flammable.

Is your space heater safety certified?

Look for specific safety certification on your electric space heater before using it.

Underwriters Laboratories, Intertek, and CSA Group are among the most respected independent testing organizations that provide such certification.

Poor alternatives

Don't use a stove to heat your home in place of a space heater.

If you're using a fireplace, use small bundles of wood to keep the fire under control.

Be ready

Have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in the home, just in case.

FOX News and FOX Weather contributed to this report.