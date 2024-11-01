Wrongfully-convicted man votes for the 1st time in Georgia

One of the millions of people who have already gone to the polls in Georgia has had to wait a long time to cast his vote.

In 1983, Archive Williams was wrongfully convicted of rape and sentenced to life in Angola State Prison in Louisiana, one of the bloodiest in the country.

The Innocence Project, which works to free wrongly convicted defendants, said that Williams had been prosecuted and convicted despite having an alibi and based largely on an uncertain identification by the victim, who chose him from a photo lineup.

Williams began serving his sentence at 22 years old and the group had been working to free him since 1995.

After 35 years in prison, a match of fingerprints found at the scene of the 1982 rape and stabbing in Baton Rouge pointed to another man — a confessed serial rapist who died in prison in 1996.

Williams was finally able to walk out of prison. He then went on to use his singing skills to earn a spot on "America's Got Talent," making it all the way to the finals in the show's 15th season.

While the Louisiana native spent time between California and Georgia, the Peach State is now his home.

He made it fully official by stopping by the Fulton County Courthouse to vote for the first time in his life.

"It was exciting. Definitely, it was exciting," he said.

He described the voting process at the courthouse as "smooth sailing."

As of Friday morning, more than 3.6 million Georgians had cast their votes early - over 51% of the state's total number of active voters.