AR-15-style rifle found at Atlanta shooting scene, suspect in custody

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta where an AR-style rifle was recovered at the scene. (FOX 5)

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta where an AR-style rifle was recovered at the scene.

What we know:

The department said officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The man is expected to be okay, according to police.

Officers on scene told a FOX 5 crew that officers had found an AR-15-style rifle on scene. The crew say crime scene investigators photograph and collect it as evidence.

Thaddeus Cullins, 24, was arrested by officers. Charges are pending, according to police.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.