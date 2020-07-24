Apple to pay former iPhone users for slowing down phones

Remember all that chatter a few years back from iPhone users who thought their smartphone batteries were being deliberately slowed down by Apple? Well, welcome to AppleGate.

You have to go back to 2017 when this conversation was raging. The tech giant was accused of slowing down its older phones. It admitted, yeah, it did that but only to maintain battery performance. But, Apple didn’t tell the consumer.

iPhone users who claimed their phones speeds were throttled may be eligible for $25.

Apple admits no wrongdoing, but it has agreed to settle a lawsuit over this practice called “throttling.” Apple has agreed to a $500 million settlement. What does that get you? $25 if you are eligible.

Here is who is eligible. You must have or have had an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, that 6S Plus, or an iPhone SE that ran 10.2.1 on or later before Dec. 21st, 2017. One more – an iPhone 7 or the 7 Plus that ran the 11.2 operating system before Dec. 21st, 2017.

And you’ve got to hurry. Claims are due by October 6th: FILE A CLAIM.