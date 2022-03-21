Apple Maps, iTunes and other apps back online after outage
Several apps linked to Apple services are back online after experiencing a temporary outage Monday afternoon.
According to Downdetector, several apps such as Apple Maps, iTunes, and Google Maps started having issues around 1 p.m. Eastern Time.
Apple also reported several outages with its apps on its website including App Store, Apple Music and Apple TV+.
No reason for the outage was provided.
FOX Television Stations has reached out to Apple for comment.