Apology letter leads to arrest in Paulding County child abuse case

The Brief Brandon Beam was arrested and charged with 11 counts, including cruelty to children, sexual battery, and child molestation, with abuse ongoing for four to five years. Beam confessed to inappropriately touching two children, often involving alcohol, and the abuse was discovered through a hidden apology letter to his victims. Beam turned himself in after relocating to a camper, and he is currently held at Paulding County Jail without bond.



A man was arrested in Paulding County on accusations of sexual abuse of children. He faces multiple charges, authorities said Monday.

What we know:

Brandon Beam has been charged with 11 counts, including cruelty to children, sexual battery, and child molestation. According to investigators with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the abuse had been ongoing for at least four to five years.

What they're saying:

"A man inappropriately touching two children," said a Paulding County investigator, summarizing the allegations. "And he confessed to inappropriately touching the children."

Investigators said Beam’s confession revealed that alcohol was often involved. The abuse came to light when a family member discovered a hidden apology letter he had written to his teenage victims.

"From what he told us, it’s been going on for the last four or five years," the investigator said. "Separately, not together. He was honest, and we arrested him."

Following the discovery of the letter, Beam was forced to relocate and began living in a camper at Sweetwater Creek Reserve. He later turned himself in to authorities.

"Typically, the bad guys don’t turn themselves in," said an investigator. "A guy like this, thankfully, on my street, especially our streets here, from what you can gather."

He didn't have access to other children, investigators said.

What we don't know:

No word on his next court appearance or if he has retained legal representation.

What's next:

Beam is currently being held at the Paulding County Jail without bond.