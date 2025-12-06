Apartment fire forces evacuation at Midtown building

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A Midtown apartment building was evacuated Saturday. (FOX 5)

An apartment building in Midtown Atlanta was evacuated Saturday evening after a fire broke out inside one of the units.

What we know:

Fire officials told FOX 5 the flames were contained to a single apartment near 19th and Peachtree Streets.

No one was injured, officials said, but the entire building was evacuated as a precaution.

One person was displaced from the fire and the Red Cross is working with them.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.