Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller stand guard over 'The Gorge'

Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller are guardians of a mysterious gorge in their latest flick, and their job description is simple: keep whatever’s in there from getting out.

"The Gorge" premieres on Apple TV+ this Friday (Valentine’s Day!), melding science fiction, horror, action, and romance into a pulse-pounding two hours. And if you think the action sequences look intense onscreen, just ask Taylor-Joy what it was like filming them.

"[Miles] had been hung upside down, I had been dragged through a river and drowned, and that was the beginning of how we started the next three months of filming," the actress said, laughing.

Also appearing in "The Gorge" is film icon Sigourney Weaver, the three-time Academy Award-nominated actress who holds a special place in the hearts of sci-fi and horror fans thanks to her work in the blockbuster "Alien" franchise.

"You feel like you’ve arrived; you’re on-set with the Godmother of Sci-Fi," says Teller of working with the actress. "She’s just a lovely person. Whenever you’re working on a film, and you know you have an actor of her pedigree coming in for a couple of days, there’s just a buzz of excitement."

Someone else with quite the horror pedigree is director Scott Derrickson, known for helming hits including "The Exorcism of Emily Rose," "Sinister," and "The Black Phone." Derrickson says working on movies like "The Gorge" is the result of a lifetime of film fandom.

"I’m Gen X, so I was in middle school when the multiplexes first hit," he says. "So, I’d sneak into the North Denver’s first six theaters and pay for one ticket and then stay all day and watch five movies!"

