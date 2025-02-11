Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller stand guard over 'The Gorge'

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:56 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:19 PM EST, Walton County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:23 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:07 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:04 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:03 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:50 AM EST until THU 2:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:35 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:23 AM EST until FRI 2:00 AM EST, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:52 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:53 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Cobb County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Gwinnett County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:49 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Douglas County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:36 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:50 AM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:43 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:37 PM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:38 AM EST, Cherokee County

Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller stand guard over 'The Gorge'

By
Published  February 11, 2025 9:11am EST
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Stars talk new sci-fi thriller 'The Gorge'

In the new intense thriller ''The Gorge,'' Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller are guardians of a mysterious place tasked with keeping whatever's within under control.

The Brief

    • Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller star in the new Apple TV+ film "The Gorge," which begins streaming on Friday.
    • "The Gorge" was directed by Scott Derrickson, known for previous horror hits including "The Exorcism of Emily Rose" and "Sinister."
    • Three-time Oscar nominee Sigourney Weaver also appears in the film.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller are guardians of a mysterious gorge in their latest flick, and their job description is simple: keep whatever’s in there from getting out.

"The Gorge" premieres on Apple TV+ this Friday (Valentine’s Day!), melding science fiction, horror, action, and romance into a pulse-pounding two hours. And if you think the action sequences look intense onscreen, just ask Taylor-Joy what it was like filming them.

"[Miles] had been hung upside down, I had been dragged through a river and drowned, and that was the beginning of how we started the next three months of filming," the actress said, laughing.

Also appearing in "The Gorge" is film icon Sigourney Weaver, the three-time Academy Award-nominated actress who holds a special place in the hearts of sci-fi and horror fans thanks to her work in the blockbuster "Alien" franchise.

"You feel like you’ve arrived; you’re on-set with the Godmother of Sci-Fi," says Teller of working with the actress. "She’s just a lovely person. Whenever you’re working on a film, and you know you have an actor of her pedigree coming in for a couple of days, there’s just a buzz of excitement."

Someone else with quite the horror pedigree is director Scott Derrickson, known for helming hits including "The Exorcism of Emily Rose," "Sinister," and "The Black Phone." Derrickson says working on movies like "The Gorge" is the result of a lifetime of film fandom.

"I’m Gen X, so I was in middle school when the multiplexes first hit," he says. "So, I’d sneak into the North Denver’s first six theaters and pay for one ticket and then stay all day and watch five movies!"

Thanks to the production assistance of Apple Original Films, we caught up with the stars and director of "The Gorge" in anticipation of the film’s streaming premiere — click the video player in this article to check it out.

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken conducted interviews with stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller and director Scott Derrickson to learn more about the making of "The Gorge."

