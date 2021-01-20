Antiques show aims to raise money for 'Refuge'

They say, "The show must go on." But in the case of Buckhead’s Cathedral Antiques Show, the show must go online.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Cathedral Antiques Show, a major antiques and interior design sale and showcase that routinely draws visitors from around the world. But due to the ongoing pandemic — and the resulting closure of The Cathedral of St. Philip to visitors — organizers have opted to shift the show online, featuring three days of events including a virtual all-star designer panel, virtual tour of homes, and an online antiques show.

Organizers say a major reason they decided against canceling the show altogether was their mission of raising funds for local organizations; the very first show in 1969 was hosted by the Episcopal Church Women at The Cathedral of St. Philip to benefit community outreach. Since then, more than $5 million has been raised to support local nonprofits; this year’s beneficiary is Atlanta-based City of Refuge, which aims to help people in crisis transition to a better future.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Funds raised from this year’s Cathedral Antiques Show will specifically help renovate City of Refuge’s 180° Kitchen, which not only serves up daily hot meals to residents, employees, and guests, but also serves as a culinary training center.

Advertisement

The 50th annual Cathedral Antiques Show will take place Thursday, Jan. 21 through Saturday, Jan. 23 — click here for more information on purchasing tickets and to see the show schedule. And click here for more information on City of Refuge.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.