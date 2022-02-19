Annual Polar Plunge at Lake Acworth raises money, awareness for Special Olympics Georgia

Image 1 of 11 ▼

Hundreds of officers decided to participate in a unique event Saturday and it was all for a great cause.

Agencies from across north Georgia jumped into Lake Acworth’s cold waters for the Polar Plunge.

It's to help raise money for thousands of Special Olympics athletes throughout the state.

Event organizers said they also received some support from local schools and residents who just wanted to pitch in and help.

"We have over 54 teams, all coming from all over the state of Georgia. They range from mostly our police departments that are registered with the LETR at Special Olympics along with other people getting involved such as local schools, we have real estate... we have just as many people coming out who also believe in our awesome cause." Catherine Justice, the marketing & events manager for the Special Olympics Georgia.

Overall, more than 400 people signed up to participate in this year's polar plunge.

To learn more about the event go to polarplungega.org.

