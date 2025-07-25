Annual PeachFest celebrates farm to table path of peaches

The Brief The annual culinary celebration PeachFest returns to downtown Atlanta's Peachtree Center this Sunday. The event features top regional chefs and mixologists preparing food and drinks which showcase Georgia's famous state fruit. PeachFest opens for VIP access at 3 p.m. on Sunday, followed by a 4 p.m. start time for general admission.



Georgia just wouldn’t be Georgia without peaches — and this weekend, our official state fruit is the guest of honor at a big, delicious celebration!

We’re talking about PeachFest, which returns to the John Portman-designed Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta this Sunday afternoon (July 27th). The annual event is presented by full-service marketing agency Taste Network, and is a flavorful tribute to peaches and the people who bring them to us — from the Georgia farmers who grow them to the culinary artists who constantly find new and unique ways to incorporate them into dishes.

Back in 2022, we spent a morning at Peachtree Center previewing that year’s PeachFest, and spoke with Wrecking Bar Brewpub owner Stevenson Rosslow about the importance of peaches on his menu.

"We’ve been buying Pearson Peaches since the beginning," said Rosslow. "This time of year, we cook with peaches. There’s probably two or three different peach items on our menu that rotate throughout the season, and we make beer with peaches."

Wrecking Bar Brewpub is one of a long list of restaurants and culinary businesses represented at PeachFest — and yes, there’s plenty for attendees to taste-test throughout the event. This year’s PeachFest opens for VIP access at 3 p.m. and generation admission at 4 p.m. — VIP tickets are $130 and general admission is $95. For more information on tickets, click here.