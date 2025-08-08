Annual Monsterama Con brings 'The Twilight Zone' to Atlanta

The Brief Monsterama Con is the city's only retro horror and sci-fi convention, and returns Friday through Sunday at the Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory Area. This year's convention features a tribute to pioneering writer and television producer Rod Serling (of "The Twilight Zone"), called "Serlingbration 100." Celebrity guests include Emmy-nominated actress Diane Baker, Emmy-winning actress Mariette Hartley and her real-life husband Jerry Sroka, and actress Beverly Washburn.



"You are about to enter another dimension…"

If you’re of a certain generation, you know those words meant you were in for a thrilling half-hour of television. From gremlins on the wing of an airplane to a man who just wanted to be left alone to read, "The Twilight Zone" presented five seasons of eerie entertainment — all of which are being celebrated this weekend here in metro Atlanta.

This year’s Monsterama Con — billed as the city’s "only retro horror and sci-fi convention" — features a tribute to pioneering writer and television producer Rod Serling called "Serlingbration 100." Serling was the creative force behind "The Twilight Zone," an anthology series which launched in 1959 and continues to influence filmmakers like Jordan Peele to M. Night Shyamalan. The tribute includes appearances by special guests including daughter Anne Serling (author of the book "As I Knew Him: My Dad, Rod Serling"), Academy Award-nominated actress Mary Badham (who starred in the season 5 episode "The Bewitchin' Pool") and legendary actress Diane Baker.

The three-day convention will be held in a new location this year, the Atlanta Marriott Northeast/Emory Area (2000 Century Boulevard Northeast) and will also feature a celebration of the exploitation films of director Jack Hill, including "Spider Baby," "Coffy," and "Foxy Brown."

One-day passes are available on Friday for $30, Saturday for $35, and Sunday for $30 — and three-day passes are available for $55. For more information on tickets and this year’s schedule, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning meeting with some of the honored guests at this year’s big event!