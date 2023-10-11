Annual mayor's race happening this weekend at on Atlanta airport runway

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is gearing up to host the 9th annual Mayor's 5K.

This year's run will take place once again the 5th runway at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which will offer participants the rare opportunity to run on one of the flattest and fastest courses in metro Atlanta.

Proceeds from the race will go towards the mayor's Youth Scholarship Program and United Way of Greater Atlanta.

Registration is limited to the first 2,000 participants.

Click here for more information about the race.