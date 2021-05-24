Search continues for missing 12-year-old Atlanta girl

article

Police are hoping someone may be able to help them in the search for a missing 12-year-old Atlanta girl last seen nearly a week ago.

Aniyah Smith was last seen on Tuesday morning a little before 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Magnolia Way, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Smith is described by police as being 5-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of about 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair in an afro-puff.

The missing girl was last seen wearing a black shirt with "Top Gun" on it, black sweat pants, and a Puma book bag.

Aniyah Smith (Atlanta Police Department)

If you have seen Smith or know anything that could help find her, please call 911 or the Atlanta Police Departments Special Victims Unit at 404-546-4260.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.