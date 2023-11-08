How you can give back to your furbaby's saviors this Animal Shelter Appreciation Week

article

Is your furbaby a rescue? If so, now's the perfect time to give back to the people who saved its life.

It's National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, and facilities all over the country are feeling the love. In honor of the holiday, people can adopt a pet, sign up to foster, volunteer or donate to any shelter of their choice.

The Gwinnett County Government is paying a special tribute to the Gwinnett Animal Shelter "who work tirelessly to help animals in need."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Gwinnett Animal Shelter (Credit: Gwinnett County Government)

They highlighted various ways they're hoping people assist the beloved staff, including making donations.

The Georgia SPOT Society put together a map of the animal shelters across Georgia to find one near you.