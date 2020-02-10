Animal carcasses found on front porch of UGA fraternity house

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating after members of the Chi Psi fraternity found several animals’ carcasses on their front porch Friday.

Police say a skinned animal, skinned animal heads, dead rats, and other animals’ parts were found. They also found several pairs of blood latex gloves.

Members of the fraternity told police a deer carcass was left on their front porch last September.

Students on campus said they heard about the gruesome discovery.

“It just sounds very personal in my opinion. I don’t want to say anyone has enemies but it kind of sounds like that just because it’s a very aggressive act,” said Lizzy Wathen, a UGA student.

“It’s cruel and inhumane and just disgusting,” said Kyler Hardigree.

Advertisement

She said if this was a prank, it crossed the line.

“I know a lot of the fraternities kind of mess with each other but nothing like that. That’s next level,” Hardigree said.

A spokesperson for the fraternity on a national level sent FOX 5 this statement.

“We are aware of the animal cruelty incident that resulted in remains being left at the Chi Psi Lodge at the University of Georgia this weekend. We are working with the proper authorities to determine who was behind the attack, and why. When more information becomes available, we will share it.”

Police say the people responsible could face a range in charges, depending on how the investigation plays out.

They could be cited or face felony charges.