Angela Bassett walks Atlanta red carpet for latest 'Mission: Impossible' film

Two long years after the previous blockbuster installment thrilled audiences, "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" finally crashes into theaters nationwide this Friday.

But one very lucky group of Atlanta fans got an early look at the film at last night's local premiere, with an introduction from a certain Academy Award honoree who also stars in the movie.

Angela Bassett walked the red carpet at Regal Atlantic Station last night, and Good Day Atlanta was there to catch up with the actress ahead of the film’s screening. Bassett joined the "Mission: Impossible" franchise in 2018’s "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," playing CIA Director Erika Sloane opposite series star and producer Tom Cruise.

Bassett remains one of the busiest actresses in Hollywood; along with starring in the hit series "9-1-1," Bassett’s filmography includes 2022’s "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," which garnered her an Academy Award nomination — a first for an actor in a Marvel film. In early 2024, she was presented an Academy Honorary Award for her continued excellence in film work.

Like Bassett last night, Cruise traveled to Atlanta to promote the previous "Mission: Impossible" movie; we were in the theater when the star surprised fans at a screening of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" in July 2023, also at Atlantic Station.

"You definitely dream of moments like this," Cruise told the crowd in 2023, before walking around and taking photographs with audience members. "This is amazing, this theater here, this big screen. And I just want to say hello to you all and hope you enjoy the film. We made it for you."

Click here for more information on "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" — and to find local showtimes.