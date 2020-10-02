Andrew Young endorses Jon Ossoff for Senate

With a little more than a month left to go until Election Day, former Congressman and U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young announced his endorsement Friday of Jon Ossoff for Senate.

Ossoff, a Democrat, is running against incumbent Sen. David Perdue, R-Georgia, who first won the office back in 2014.

"My experience in Congress and at the U.N. let me know that the two things that count most are brains and energy and you've got to add integrity to that," said Young. "When you get somebody who's smart and energetic and has nothing to gain for himself, you have a potential public servant."

Young said Ossoff reminds him of retired Sen. Sam Nunn, D-Georgia, who served in the U.S. Senate for 25 years.

"When he suggested something, it was a script followed by Democrats and Republicans alike. I think Jon has that sort of easy-going personality that would make him a leader in the Senate," Young explained.

Sen. Perdue has earned the endorsements of President Donald Trump and former Georgia Senators Saxby Chambliss, Johnny Isakson and Mack Mattingly, as well as others.

Young said he is disgusted by the attacks during this campaign season and he thinks the election presents voters a chance to decide what type of leadership they want for our country.

"It's true. We can make a better day for you and me and I think that's what this election is about and anybody that doesn't vote is committing an intellectual suicide," said Young.

Ambassador Young previously endorsed Teresa Tomlinson in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

