Andre 3000, Big Boi reunite at surprise performance in Atlanta parking lot

Atlanta hip-hop legends Andre 3000 and Big Boi have fans hoping for a future Outkast collaboration after they were seen together at a pop-up show in Atlanta this week.

Andre 3000 put on a surprise flute performance in a parking lot off Metropolitan Parkway - one of a number of concerts he's hoping to do around the city to bring music to people who may not be able to go to his shows at places like the Fox Theatre.

What they're saying:

Earlier this year, Andre 3000 dropped his latest musical project after appearing at the Met Gala. Titled "7 piano sketches," it's the follow-up to his flute album "New Blue Sun."

Videos of the Atlanta performance quickly spread on social media.

Big Boi joined in the fun, posting a photo of the duo with the caption "Saxxx & Stacks 🛸"

What's next:

The pair will be together in November as they get inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Nominees were voted on by more than 1,200 artists, historians and music industry professionals. The selection criteria include "an artist’s impact on other musicians, the scope and longevity of their career and body of work, as well as their innovation and excellence in style and technique."

Other inductees this year include Salt-n-Pepa, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker and Bad Company, Cyndi Lauper, rock duo the White Stripes and grunge masters Soundgarden.