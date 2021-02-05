An 'insect invasion' at Atlanta’s Fernbank Museum

Beetles, bees, and wasps. Let’s be honest; for many of us, these words don’t exactly conjure up feelings of goodwill.

But look a little closer (well, maybe not too closely, depending on the insect!), and you’ll find an incredible world of beauty and survival.

Fernbank Museum has just unveiled "Microsculpture: The insect portraits of Levon Biss," and is displaying the exhibit in the most appropriate place possible — outdoors. Eleven jaw-dropping insect species from around the world are featured in the exhibit, which has been placed throughout Fernbank’s Nature Gallery in WildWoods — allowing families to explore the museum’s elevated walkway while stopping to take in the massive, high-resolution portraits created by Biss. Those portraits include full-color images of the Orchid Cuckoo Bee, Amazonian Purple Warrior Scarab, and more — and, of course, there’s no telling what native insects visitors might encounter while exploring WildWoods and its tree pods.

By the way, let’s talk a minute about how these portraits were created. Photographer Levon Biss chose specimens from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History and created the portraits by using thousands of incredibly detailed images taken through various microscopic lenses. The result? Huge, vivid pictures that display the insects in a way you’ve never seen them before.

"Microsculpture: The insect portraits of Levon Biss" will remain on display through Sunday, April 4, and is included with admission to Fernbank Museum. Right now, timed tickets are required due to social distancing guidelines, and may be purchased in advance online. The museum also requires all guests ages two and older to wear face coverings both inside and in its outdoor spaces.

So, who’s ready to meet some insects up-close? We definitely were, especially knowing we’d get a visit or two from some of the museum’s special ambassadors. Click the video player to check out our morning at Fernbank Museum!

