Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails in Moorpark after colliding into vehicle

Several Amtrak cars derailed after the passenger train, carrying close to 200 passengers, collided with a vehicle in Moorpark Wednesday.

"Amtrak train 14 was traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle at approx. 11:15 a.m. PT when it struck a water truck obstructing the tracks at Moorpark, California," Amtrak said in a statement. "There were approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew onboard who were evacuated from the train, with no reports of serious injuries. The train derailed as a result of the impact but remained upright. Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements. Amtrak, in coordination with local authorities, is conducting a full investigation."

During a press conference, authorities said 15 people were injured. Fourteen suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the water truck was taken to the hospital with significant injuries, authorities said. He was conscious and able to write a statement to officers on scene.

Preliminary information indicates the water truck driver was trying to cross the tracks when he was hit.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish a small fire that broke out as a result of the crash.

Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision, said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath. Its next stop was in Oxnard.

The derailed train cars remained upright on a section of track adjacent to an orchard and bare sections of land.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

Most of the passengers were able to exit the train on their own or with the help of first responders.

Extra searches were made by first responders to make sure everyone was out safely.

A reunification center has been set up at 799 Moorpark Avenue for friends and family to pick up loved ones.

Families with questions about loved ones who were passengers on the train can call 805-465-6650.

Metrolink will honor Amtrak tickets for Wednesday on the Ventura County Line. Visit metrolinktrains.com for more information.

Moorpark is a city of about 35,000 people 50 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.