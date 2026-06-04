Amplify Decatur Music Festival brings live music to Decatur Square

The Brief The 10th annual Amplify Decatur Music Festival is happening from Thursday, June 4th through Sunday, June 7th. The festival kicks off Thursday with a performance by singer-songwriter duo Penny & Sparrow at the Avon Theater in Avondale. Saturday’s marquee event runs from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the new downtown stage, and will include performances by Grammy Award winners Gillian Welch & David Rawlings and singer-songwriter Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers.



World Cup festivities will take over Decatur starting next week — but before they do, one of the area’s most popular music festivals will return for four days of live Americana performances.

We’re talking about the Amplify Decatur Music Festival, of course, which is celebrating a full decade of outdoor music from Thursday, June 4th through Sunday, June 7th. Presented by Lenz and produced in partnership with Eddie’s Attic, the festival features a ticketed marquee event on Saturday and special musical events around town on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday. As in the past years, the festival also serves as a fundraiser, with proceeds going to Decatur Cooperative Ministry and the Decatur Education Foundation.

The festival kicks off Thursday with a performance by singer-songwriter duo Penny & Sparrow at the Avon Theater in Avondale. Friday will feature "The Sundogs Present: The Tom Petty Show," a free event which will also mark the first official concert on the new downtown Decatur stage. Saturday’s festival runs from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the new downtown stage, and will include performances by Grammy Award winners Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, singer-songwriter Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers, and University of Georgia grad Kyshona. The event wraps up Sunday with the "Amplify Hall of Fame," organized to celebrate music from the festival’s history.

For more information on this year’s Amplify Decatur Music Festival and to buy tickets to its events, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in downtown Decatur, getting a special preview of this year’s celebration.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Amplify Decatur Music Festival website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



