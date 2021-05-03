American Rescue Plan could make 2021 tax bill $0 for those making less than $75K, congressional committee says

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 10:48 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, White County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Pickens County, Clarke County, Haralson County, Heard County
7
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 12:30 PM EDT, Walker County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County

American Rescue Plan could make 2021 tax bill $0 for those making less than $75K, congressional committee says

By Austin Williams
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

President Biden outlines tax plan

President Biden outlined his tax plan on the wealthiest Americans, corporations to Congress Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden’s massive $1.9 trillion relief package which was signed into law in March slashed taxes for lower-income Americans. 

According to a recent report from Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation, Americans who make between $75,000 and $100,000 a year will pay an average tax rate of just 1.8%. Taxpayers who earn less than $75,000 annually will pay no taxes, on average, in 2021.

The broadly nonexistent federal tax bill for those making less than $75,000 is thanks to a variety of provisions in the American Rescue Plan, including a historic Child Tax Credit as well as federal stimulus payments. 

It’s a stark contrast from the 2.4% average tax rate that many who earned between $50,000 and $75,000 had to pay in 2018. 

RELATED: $3,000 child tax credit: Here’s what parents need to know

During a visit to a local community college in Virginia on Monday, Biden reiterated his pledge that no American earning less than $400,000 would not pay "a single penny" in additional taxes.  

"The reason I’m bothering to do this is I keep hearing in the press ‘Biden’s going to raise your taxes’ – anybody making less than $400,000 a year will not pay a single penny in taxes," Biden said.

Biden has touted that his historic bill, which temporarily raises the child tax credit, will permanently change the way the country deals with child poverty. 

The American Rescue Plan temporarily raises the child tax credit, now at a maximum of $2,000, to as much as $3,600 per child annually. The plan also expands the credit so it’s fully available to the poorest families.

According to the Joint Committee on Taxation of Congress, roughly 48 million households are expected to claim the child tax credit for 2020.

Families are eligible for up to $3,600 annually for each child under age 6 and as much as $3,000 for children up to age 17.

While the tax breaks and other legislation will cost trillions, Biden aims to cut income inequality by attacking corporate America’s tax-avoidance schemes.

At one time — the early-to-mid-1950s — corporations accounted for 30% of federal tax collections. Last year, their share barely topped 7%.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 