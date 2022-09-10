Walkers bring energy to 2022 Greater Atlanta Heart Walk, despite gloomy weather

A little rain didn't stop several thousand people from coming to The Battery Atlanta to support research and resources to fight heart disease.

The American Heart Association's 2022 Greater Atlanta Heart Walk expected about 7,500 people to turn out to help raise heart health awareness and funds. Participants circled Truist Park starting at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Heart disease is still the leading cause of death in the U.S. Heart issues manifest in a variety of ways, not just heart attacks and strokes.

Walkers at The Battery Atlanta for the American Heart Associated Heart Walk. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Some walk in honor of family and friends they know whose lives have been changed by heart disease. That's the case for Carla Smith, Sr. Vice President and Executive Director of the American Heart Association. Her father lived with a pacemaker for most of his life, and her grandmother died of a stroke.

"It's very near and dear to me, it's personal to me," she said. "I'm very unapologetic about our mission."

The Greater Atlanta Heart Walk is one of about 300 walks in communities across the U.S. The American Heart Associated estimates nearly one million people participate each year. The Atlanta event featured live music, giveaways, healthy snacks and a tribute board for participants to sign the name of someone they're walking for.