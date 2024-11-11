American drivers feeling more frustration on the road, new survey reveals

The Brief In 2024, 57% of drivers consider themselves "responsible," down from 65% in 2014. Road rage has increased, with 26% admitting to losing temper; poor driving by others is the main cause. Gen Z leads in aggressive driving (26%), followed by Millennials (22%), Gen X (20%), and Boomers (13%).



A recent survey by Hankook Tires reveals that American drivers are feeling more frustration on the road than in past years.

In 2024, only 57% of drivers describe themselves as "thoughtful, responsible, and obedient"—down from 65% in 2014. Additionally, those who admit to occasionally losing their temper while driving have risen slightly, with 26% reporting episodes of road rage, compared to 23% a decade ago.

The poll highlights that other drivers’ poor behavior remains the top trigger for road rage, cited by 53% of respondents, followed by heavy traffic, which irritates 33% of drivers. Interestingly, about 22% of drivers claim to remain generally tolerant regardless of the situation, showing a split in how Americans handle road challenges.

Generational differences were also significant.

Gen Z drivers, at 26%, were the most likely to express frustration and drive more aggressively, followed by Millennials at 22%, Gen X at 20%, and Boomers at just 13%.

These findings suggest that attitudes toward road conditions and driving etiquette are evolving, with younger drivers showing the most impatience. Experts remind drivers to stay patient and prioritize safety, especially as road rage incidents appear to be on the rise.