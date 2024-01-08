American Dream: 21 Savage teams up with Donald Glover, Caleb McLaughlin for new movie

article

Rapper 21 Savage is putting on his filmmaker cap with a brand-new movie about his life prior to moving to Atlanta. The 'Peaches and Eggplants' rapper tapped Donald Glover and Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin to help tell his story.

The official trailer for "American Dream: The 21 Savage Story," was released on YouTube Monday afternoon. It doubles as a music video.

The film is expected to detail what life was like for the United Kingdom-born rapper who reportedly arrived in America at 14 and made his name in music in Atlanta. McLaughlin plays Young 21 Savage, whose given name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph. Atlanta's Donald Glover, also known as his rap name Childish Gambino, plays an older 21 Savage.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters) Caleb McLaughlin attends the premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3 on June 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic,)

In 2019, ICE took 21 Savage into custody for allegedly overstaying his visa, shocking his fanbase who believed he was born and raised in the Peach State. Authorities said under the terms of his non-immigrant visa, he was required to leave the U.S. by July 2006.

The rapper's lawyer, Charles Kuck, claimed he was brought to the U.S. when he was only seven, and his legal status expired at no fault of his own. In Oct. 2023, 21 Savage officially became a permanent U.S. resident and was cleared to legally travel abroad.

Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori have been credited as writers and also directors, alongside Fam Udeorji and Luis Perez. There were special appearances made by comedian Druski, Bel-Air's Jabari Banks, Netflix You's Victoria Pedretti and a number of other celebrities.

The music-inspired film is expected to be released to theaters on July 4, 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.