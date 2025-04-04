'America First' license plate approved by Georgia legislature

article

The Brief Georgia lawmakers have passed a bill to create a specialty license plate with the phrase "America First," sparking debate over its patriotic versus divisive political implications. Revenue from the "America First" license plate will go into the state's general fund, and production will be discontinued if 1,000 prepaid applications are not reached by January 1, 2028. Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Doreen Carter, criticize the bill for promoting exclusion and division, urging Governor Brian Kemp to veto it to foster unity and equity.



Georgia lawmakers have approved a bill that would create a specialty license plate emblazoned with the phrase "America First."

Supporters say it promotes patriotism, but critics argue it carries divisive political undertones.

The backstory:

Senate Bill 291, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, and 24 other Republican senators, passed the House on April 2 by a vote of 95-68 after previously clearing the Senate in early March. The measure authorizes the Georgia Department of Revenue to begin issuing the "America First" plate without the standard requirement of 1,000 prepaid applications. If that threshold is not reached by Jan. 1, 2028, production of the plate would be discontinued.

The design would feature the American flag alongside the "America First" slogan. Revenue from the plate would be deposited into the state’s general fund.

Dig deeper:

Gooch initially promoted the idea during the 2024 legislative session, when a similar proposal was introduced as Senate Bill 507. At the time, he described the plate as a symbol of national pride.

"This license plate represents the tangible expression of patriotism and putting the needs of our country at the forefront," Gooch said in 2024. "It provides Georgians with an opportunity to express their national pride, and underscores the importance of emphasizing domestic concerns like economic stability, national security, strong borders, and the protection of the rights of our citizens."

What they're saying:

The measure has sparked backlash from Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Doreen Carter, D-Lithonia, who issued a public statement condemning the bill and urging Gov. Brian Kemp to veto it.

"Let me be clear—‘America First’ is not just a slogan. It carries a history rooted in exclusion, division and the marginalization of communities, especially Black Americans, immigrants and people of color," Carter said. "To place this phrase on a state-issued license plate is not merely symbolic—it is an endorsement of a narrative that has too often left many Georgians behind."

Carter warned that the phrase’s use on official state material could alienate large portions of the population and undermine efforts toward unity.

"At a time when we should be working toward unity, equity and justice for all, this bill sends the wrong message," she said. "Georgia must choose a path that brings people together and affirms the dignity and belonging of every resident, regardless of race, background or political belief."

Carter represents Georgia’s 93rd House District, which includes parts of DeKalb, Gwinnett and Rockdale counties. She has served in the legislature since 2015.

What's next:

The bill now heads to Gov. Kemp’s desk for consideration. If signed into law, it will take effect Jan. 1, 2026.