Expand / Collapse search

Riverside ambulance worker arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting teen

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated March 31, 2022
California
FOX 11

Ambulance driver charged with raping teen patient he was transporting

Authorities say 22-year-old Jason Anderson, sexually assaulted a teenager during a medical transport.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY - A Wildomar man is accused of sexually assaulting a teen during a medical transport on an ambulance, and it is believed there may be additional victims, according to the Southwest Sheriff's Station.

An investigation revealed the suspect, 22-year-old Jason Anderson, an employee of American Medical Response (AMR) transportation company, sexually assaulted and solicited sex acts from a teen in the back of an ambulance while he was on duty during a medical transport. 

jason anderson

jason anderson booking

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Anderson was booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center for sex assault-related charges with a minor and is being held on $75,000 bail.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department believes there may be additional victims that have yet to come forward. Anyone who believes they may be a victim is encouraged to call Investigator Wesley Martinelli from the Southwest Sheriff's Station at 951-696-3006. 

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

 