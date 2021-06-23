Police: Clayton County woman disappears while driving to Atlanta

article

Police need your help finding a missing Clayton County woman who may be going through a manic episode Wednesday.

Officials say 26-year-old Amber Burney drove away from her home on the 5300 block of Peachtree Landing Drive at 6 a.m. heading to somewhere in Atlanta but never got to her location.

According to police, Burney is diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and is possibly manic.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of 119 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white sundress with a black print and driving a dark blue BMW 330.

If you have any information about where Burney could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

