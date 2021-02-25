Levi's Call issued for girl possibly abducted by father, police say

Atlanta police are searching for a teenager girl who was possibly abducted.

According to police, 16-year-old Jeily Castellano is suspected of being abducted by a male who is possible her father.

A Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert System for missing and abducted children, has since been issued.

Officers responded to a child abduction call in the 1800 block of La Dawn LN NW around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

The teenager's mother told police that her daughter was taken from the home by her father without permission.

Castellano may be traveling in a 2011 Black Ford Explorer SUV with a North Carolina license plate numbered HMV7986.

Atlanta police confirm, Melvin Castellanos is listed as the suspect in the incident.



Melvin Castellanos (Atlanta Police Department)

He is described as a Hispanic male standing around 5 feet and 1inch tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone who sees the two or the vehicle in question should dial 911.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

