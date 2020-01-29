Amber Alert: Father found dead, baby still missing; witness reports seeing blonde female in van

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco says there's no sign of 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro at the location where his father's body was found - apparently having taken his own life with a single shot from a firearm.

Now, the search turns to finding little Andrew and a female reportedly seen inside the white van his father drove from Miami-Dade County to the Bay Area.

Wednesday morning, an Amber Alert was issued for 1-week-old Andrew and his father, 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro out of Miami-Dade County. Wednesday evening, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office announced Caballeiro's body was found in a rural area near Dade City and Interstate 75.

After searching fields and the wooded areas nearby, there appeared to be no sign of the baby.

Sheriff Nocco said Wednesday evening that a witness reported seeing a "blonde woman" inside Caballeiro's van. Nocco said deputies were working with the witness to develop a composite sketch.

Nocco pleaded for the mystery woman or anyone who may know who she is to come forward.

"If that woman is out there, please come forward. I promise you, all we care about is that little Andrew is OK," Nocco said.

Back in Miami-Dade County, police told WSVN 7News they found the bodies of three women inside Caballeiro's southwest Miami home, but few details about their deaths were released.

PREVIOUS: Amber Alert: Miami-Dade infant, father are missing after triple murder in South Florida home

Nocco said law enforcement agencies from the southeast corner of the state all the way up to Pasco County were looking for clues about Caballeiro's trip from Miami-Dade.

The sheriff said there were "distinctive bumper stickers" on the rear of the white van driven by Caballeiro. He hopes those stickers will help investigators create a timeline of Caballeiro's whereabouts. Anyone who believes they saw the van between Tuesday, Jan. 28 and Wednesday, Jan. 29 should call law enforcement right away.

The van and Caballeiro's body were found along the side of along Jessamine Road, just past Amberlea Road, northwest of Dade City.

The view from SkyFOX showed dozens of law enforcement officers performing searches of the woods, fields, and roads nearby. FOX 13's Catherine Hawley reports officers and deputies were also using ATVs, horses, and K9s in the search.

The sheriff said a pacifier was found in the van and was used to help bloodhounds track down the baby's scent, but there was no indication the baby was anywhere in the area.

Investigators ask the public to stay clear of the area while they continue their search for the baby. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office or 911.