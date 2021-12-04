Amazon says it plans solar farm in eastern Georgia

Amazon announced recently that it plans to build a solar farm in east Georgia, its first in the state.

The Augusta Chronicle reports Amazon announced it would build a 70 megawatt solar farm in Burke County.

The Georgia location was one of eight Amazon announced, along with renewable energy projects in Ohio, Texas, Virginia and Arizona. Together, they will add 1 gigawatt of power to the company profile.

The projects will supply electricity to Amazon’s offices, its package sorting warehouses and data centers.

Details about the Burke County project are few, however.

The project isn’t associated with Georgia Power Co., and state utility regulator the Georgia Public Service Commission had no additional information. Other electric cooperatives couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for Amazon declined to answer questions beyond confirming the size and location of the facility. Local officials in Burke County could not be reached for comment.

Earlier this fall, Amazon opened a new fulfillment center in Appling, in suburban Augusta, and is working on a second sorting facility.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE