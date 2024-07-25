Plans to build park over Downtown Connector put on hold

Plans to build Atlanta's Connector Park have been put on hold.

The green space would cover half a mile of the Downtown Connector - bridging people from Georgia Tech's campus to Technology Square.

According to the proposal, the park would have a "mix of social and meditative spaces" and a performance venue.

Doug Hooker, the CEO of the foundation leading the park project, told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that, since the park would be built over the highway, it had to be built and owned by a public entity.

"With a number of exciting infrastructure projects happening in the region and across the state, there is currently no public partner with the capacity for this project, so we must bring this chapter of its planning to a close and suspend our work at this time," Hooker said.

Currently, it's only been spearheaded by Chick-fil-A chairman Dan Cathy.