Alpharetta PD announces death of master police officer

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has announced the death of Master Police Officer Bradley Rocks.

According to a post on Facebook, Rocks passed away in the early morning hours of July 20 after being transported to a hospital for an off-duty medical issue.

Rocks was a native of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and served 3 years in the U.S. Army before starting his career in law enforcement at the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

He joined the Alpharetta Police Department in 2006 as a patrol officer. He was assigned to the Motors Unit and was known for his easygoing personality, his infectious smile, his love for his wife and children, and his passion about being a motor officer, according to APD.

Rocks is survived by his wife, son, daughter, mother and siblings.

No other information was released by the police department.