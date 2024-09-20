Alpharetta man wanted for child molestation arrested at Baltimore airport

In Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Daniel Coronado, 54, at Baltimore Washington International Airport on felony child molestation charges after he arrived from Cancun, Mexico. Coronado was flagged through routine checks against law enforcement databases, confirming an active arrest warrant issued in Forsyth County, Ga. Coronado is currently in custody at the Anne Arundel County Detention Facility in Maryland, awaiting extradition to Georgia.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers arrested a 54-year-old Georgia man at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday. Daniel Coronado, of Alpharetta, was taken into custody after arriving on a flight from Cancun, Mexico. Coronado was wanted in Forsyth County, Ga., on felony child molestation charges.

CBP officers flagged Coronado during routine checks of international passenger manifests against law enforcement databases, including the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Officers confirmed an active felony arrest warrant for Coronado and referred him for further inspection upon his arrival at the airport. After verifying his identity, officers arrested him and transported him to the Anne Arundel County Detention Facility in Maryland.

"Customs and Border Protection’s mission allows us to assist our law enforcement partners by apprehending individuals wanted on serious charges," said Adam Rottman, CBP Area Port Director for Baltimore. "This arrest is part of our commitment to help victims seek justice and make our streets safer."

CBP processes more than one million travelers daily at the nation’s airports, seaports, and border crossings. On average, they arrest 44 wanted individuals each day. The agency’s border security mission is supported by officers and agriculture specialists who screen travelers, cargo, and goods to protect public safety and U.S. economic interests.

Coronado remains in custody pending extradition to Forsyth County. As in all cases, criminal charges are allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.