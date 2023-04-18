Gang of gators caught wandering around Georgia golf course

article

Officers in Georgia's Bibb County spent their weekend removing the unwelcome visitors from a local golf course.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a gang of alligators decided to make the golf course their home.

The department shared photos of Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo grabbing the wild animals and moving them away from the greens.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

According to officials, all four gators were moved safely away from humans and returned to the wild.

Police did not say anything about what the group of gators' stroke handicap was.