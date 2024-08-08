'Alligator' at DeKalb County Animal Shelter adopted after 500 days

article

Alligator, one of the longest residents at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter, has finally found his forever home after 508 days.

The shelter announced that Alligator was adopted yesterday, bringing joy and relief to the staff and volunteers who cared for him during his lengthy stay.

The staff described the farewell as bittersweet, but they are overjoyed to see Alligator find a loving home. His departure was marked by tears of joy, highlighting the emotional bond formed between the staff and the beloved pet during his time at the shelter.